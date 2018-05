CLEVELAND– The Cavs showed off a new hype video before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The clip features plenty of highlights from the Cavaliers sweep of the Raptors in the semi-finals. In between the 3-points and buzzer beaters, basketballs flood Quicken Loans Arena.

The video is set to Nelly’s “Here Comes the Boom.”

The Cavaliers trail the series, 2-0. Game 4 will be Monday night in Cleveland.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here