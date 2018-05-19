Cavaliers look for first win of Eastern Conference Finals

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night.
The Celtics lead the series, 2-0. LeBron James scored 42 with 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the Cavs Game 2 loss.
Game 4 is set for Monday night. Game 5, if necessary, will be Wednesday in Boston.
