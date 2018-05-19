× Cavaliers look for first win of Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night.

The Celtics lead the series, 2-0. LeBron James scored 42 with 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the Cavs Game 2 loss.

Game 4 is set for Monday night. Game 5, if necessary, will be Wednesday in Boston.

