Bedford Heights police searching for bank robber

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Bedford Heights are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Saturday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Northfield Road.

Police say a man walked in and handed the teller a note indicating a bank robbery, and that he had a gun.

The suspect is described as a man in his late-30s or 40s, with a slender build. He could be 5’9-5’11 tall. Bank surveillance pictures show the man wearing a T-shirt with the Superman emblem an sunglasses.

No one was hurt.

The suspect has not been found.

Anyone with information about this should call Bedford Heights police at (440) 786-3265 or Cleveland FBI at (216) 522-1400.