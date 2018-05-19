× Akron police: Man shot and killed during robbery

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

It happened at 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Courtland Ave. and Seward Ave.

Police say the victim and another man appeared to have been victims of a robbery. During the robbery, the victims struggled with the suspects; that’s when, according to police one suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots. The suspects then took off.

The victim was found in the street with several gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was not injured.

Akron police say the only description available of the suspects is three black males wearing all dark clothing; they were last seen in a silver vehicle.