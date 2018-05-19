A few showers with temperatures cooling into the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- There will be a few showers overnight, with patchy fog and temperatures cooling off into the 50s. If you’re running the race Sunday morning, there could be some drizzle or spotty showers around at the start.

Also, expect cool temperatures in the low 50s, with a 20% chance of showers in the morning followed by breaks of sunshine after lunch.

There will be a big temperature spread from north to south: highs around 60 near the lake to low 70s well inland.

Unfortunately, the stalled front/unsettled weather plans on sticking around through early this week. Then a nice dry stretch and a big warm-up as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: