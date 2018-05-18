Texas school shooting suspect identified as 17-year-old student, held on capital murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas- The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Texas high school was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17. The suspect was booked into the Galveston County Jail. He is being held on capital murder with no bond; additional charges may follow, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier, an official, who was not authorized to discuss the shooting by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press, identified the suspected shooter.

Authorities say 10 people, mostly students, were killed in the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.

A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP.

She said: "Give us our time right now, thank you."

Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

Continuing coverage.