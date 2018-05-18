Texas high school shooting: Governor says there were few obvious signals of suspect’s intent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott said there were few prior warnings about the suspected gunman who opened fire inside a Texas high school, unlike in other recent mass shootings.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder in the Friday morning shooting that killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in the community of Santa Fe.

Abbott said that "unlike Parkland, unlike Sutherland Springs, there were not those types of warning signs." He was referring to the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida and one in November inside a church in a town near San Antonio.

Abbott said "the red-flag warnings were either non-existent, or very imperceptible" in the case of the suspected Santa Fe shooter.

He said investigators also found explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, in the school and nearby.

Abbott said the suspect told authorities after his arrest that he had intended to kill himself too, but that he lacked the courage. He said the investigators have found journals on a computer and cell phone owned by the suspect.

Pagourtzis used a shotgun and .38-revolver he obtained from his father, according to Abbott.

At a news conference on Friday, Abbott said both weapons were owned legally by the suspect's father. But it's not clear whether the father knew his son had taken them.

