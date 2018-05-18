Sentencing phase begins for convicted killer Shawn Grate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio— A jury will reconvene this morning to decide whether to recommend that a man convicted of killing two women be sentenced to death.

41-year-old Shawn Grate was convicted earlier this month of aggravated murder and kidnapping in the 2016 strangulation deaths of Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffith. Their bodies were found in a vacant Ashland home after a third woman escaped.

The jury is expected to hear evidence aimed at saving Grate's life before deciding whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison.

Ashland County Judge Ronald Forsthoefel can't sentence Grate to death without a jury recommendation.

