Richmond Heights teen gets carriage ride to prom

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Friday was a special night for 18-year-old Shamari Ferguson, a special needs teenager who spent part of her prom night riding around in style. When she was born, doctors told her parents she would never walk or talk, but she is now doing both and is showing off her dance moves as well.

Shamari got the royal treatment Friday evening, riding around her Richmond Heights neighborhood in a horse drawn carriage. "God did good for me and I really love this," said Shamari.

This was prom night for Shamari, who attends Richmond Heights High School. Her 19-year-old brother, Dailyn, was her date and they both know this was a special night. "It's very special because my mom was told she was never gonna be able to walk or talk, so for her to go to prom is very special," said Dailyn.

Shamari was born with cerebral palsy and her mother says doctors prepared her family for Shamari's death twice before leaving the hospital. "We never saw her crawl, we never saw her walk, we never saw her sit up. Our biggest thing we wanted was her to say 'McDonalds' and she finally said it one day and was like 'McDonalds' and that's when we had hope and that's when we knew that God got the last word," said her mother, Tanisha Ferguson.

"She still has a little ways to go. She's getting better. She's strong and independent, you know, and she's just a miracle," said her father, Cedric Harrison.

Shamari planned to dance the night away. Her brother, Dailyn, said he is honored to take his sister to her prom. "She would have difficulties like getting in the lunch line, doing things she needed to do like opening ketchup packages, any little thing, and I knew that nobody would help her, so I know I needed to help her," said her brother, Dailyn.

"I'm happy and I'm having fun and all the family, thank you for coming out," said Shamari.

Shamari's mother says she deserved the carriage ride. She played basketball and has been on the honor roll. "Today I'm hoping that this is the beginning of her feeling normal," said her mother. "Just seeing my daughter from the beginning to now, becoming a young lady, it's remarkable," said her father.

Shamari wants to attend Kent State University or Wright State and she wants to become a veterinarian.