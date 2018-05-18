Pregnant actress loses baby two months after car kills her 4-year-old

NEW YORK — A Tony-winning Broadway actress who was pregnant when a car killed her 4-year-old daughter has lost the baby.

An attorney for Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband says they are suffering pain that is “nearly impossible to fathom.”

Miles’ daughter, Abigail, and a friend’s 1-year-old son were killed as they crossed a Brooklyn street on March 5. Miles was severely injured.

The driver was arrested on manslaughter charges.

According to the Daily News , attorney Ben Rubinowitz says the baby, who had been due this month, was named Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein.

He says Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are grateful for the support of family and friends but request privacy.

Rubinowitz says they “continue to seek God’s presence, mercy and peace.”

Just days after the accident, the actress released a statement that said “by all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed.”

Several Broadway stars tweeted their love and support for Miles and her husband.

All the love and light in the world to Ruthie Ann Miles. Unimaginable. https://t.co/Z9On5rd35x — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 17, 2018

Dear fellow humans,

Please keep @RuthieAnnMiles and her family in your thoughts , prayers, hearts, and send them as much love,light & support as you can. This pain & loss is beyond comprehension. 💔💖💫💫https://t.co/BUdRNavLSs — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) May 17, 2018

If you happen to be the praying type, to deities or nature or whatever light you know, please send words of love up to this family. I cannot imagine. https://t.co/CYEKayCgIP — Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) May 17, 2018