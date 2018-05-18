× Parkland school students to share their story of survival to visit local Temple

ORANGE- Nearly 4 months after a gunman opened fire at their high school in Parkland, Florida a brother and sister are sharing their harrowing story of survival.

As part of their mission, 16-year-old Mandi and Harris Jaffe, are promoting change and pushing for gun reforms.

The twins survived the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 people.

Mandi and Harris are working with fellow classmates on creating change to ensure the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School helps put an end to school tragedies.

They will speak June 8 at Temple Emanu El in Orange during a Shabbat presentation that will include question-and-answer.

A pre-reception begins at 5:45 p.m.

The event is free and open to the community. Afterward, Mandi and Harris will speak to teens at the temple who are involved in a gun violence advocacy program.

For more information click here:

Parkland teen survivors to visit Temple Emanu El https://t.co/lbRgvRaifb — Amanda Koehn (@AmandaKoehnCJN) May 17, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js