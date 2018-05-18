LIVE VIDEO: Shooter at Texas Santa Fe High School under arrest; several people injured

SANTA FE, Texas— A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Texas’ Santa Fe High School, according to Cris Richardson, the assistant principal. He told reporters assembled near the school that there was an active shooting, but “that person has been arrested and is secured.”

The Santa Fe school district issued an alert around 8 a.m. saying Santa Fe High School was on lockdown.

School officials confirm an unspecified number of people have been injured.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

“We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,'” the student told the television station.

The student said she didn’t get a good look at the shooter because she was running away. She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to a shooting at the school.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.