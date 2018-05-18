Eats, treats and rides! Here’s what’s new at Cedar Point this year…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point has come a long way since it first opened in 1870.

This year is the park's 149th season of operation, and the roller coaster capital of the world has lots of new activities, features and food for guests.

One of the highlights is the new Steel Vengeance, the record-breaking new roller coaster in Frontier Town. It opened May 5 as the tallest, fastest and longest steel/wood hybrid coaster in the world.

The park's first ride? A water toboggan ride that launched riders off a ramp into Lake Erie. And the first coaster was called the "Switchback Railway," which cost five cents to ride.

With all the excitement around the Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point General Manager Jason McClure said they knew they'd bring a lot more people to the back of the park in Frontier Town.

So there are new shops, new entertainment (with over 100 entertainers) and the restaurants have all new menus to match the "frontier experience."

The park's executive chef is Chef Phil Bucco, and he said there are some all-new dishes this year, cooked up by over 100 members of the culinary department.

"We put an awesome new ride in," he said, "I had to have awesome food."

Among that food is fresh brisket, fresh pork and sidewinder fries. The brisket is smoked overnight for nearly 12 hours. There are fresh-baked beans every day along with macaroni and cheese and more.

Cedar Point even has its own signature barbecue sauce -- a Kentucky bourbon flavor.

Among other changes this year are renovations to the park's Hotel Breakers. The beachfront resort has over 600 rooms. There's also a new bar on the beach this year.

