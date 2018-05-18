Daily planner: Dry start to Friday, showers roll in for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your plans include being outdoors be sure to keep your umbrella nearby for the next few days. Today will start dry, but showers are expected beginning late this afternoon. The rain will stick around over the next few days and will include a chance of storms.

Here is what you can expect over the next 24 hours:

Dry Friday morning

Chance of showers late afternoon Friday/evening

Temps will vary depending on your location- 67-77 degrees will be the high

Saturday will start dry and humid: showers/chance of storms in the afternoon

