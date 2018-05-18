× Cleveland police to pay tribute to officers during ‘Police Memorial Parade’

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police will wrap-up police week with the ‘Police Memorial Parade’ this morning.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. along Lakeside Avenue and East 12th. A service will follow the parade around 11:30 a.m.

The police department honored its fallen-officers Thursday during a badge-case ceremony at police headquarters downtown.

The ceremony serves as a reminder of the dangers officers face each day and shows the fallen officers will not be forgotten.

