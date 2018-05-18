× Cleveland police need help tracking down suspects wanted for assault

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police needs your help identifying suspects involved in a robbery.

According to police, two men drove to the 1500 block of Abbey Road to take a photo at the Cleveland sign around midnight Thursday. That is when they were approached by two suspects who came up to them and asked what they were doing.

When the victims noticed one of the suspects had a gun under his jacket, they took off. The suspects caught up to them, punched on the victims in the face, knocked him to the ground and began hitting him on his back.

The suspects then ran off and got into an older model black vehicle. Police say one of the suspects is a black male, roughly 16 years old, 5’8″ and was wearing emoji pajama pants and a black and gray rain jacket.

The second suspect is a black male, age 20 and roughly 6′ feet tall. He was wearing brown cargo pants and a black shirt.

The victims told police there was an additional suspect acting as a lookout and a fourth suspect driving the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 216-623-5218.