Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Columbus boy
COLUMBUS- The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued an alert for a missing 2-year-old Columbus boy.
According to authorities, Jacari Woodley was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Thursday with his non-custodial mother. 28-year-old Jasmine Tyree was scheduled to bring Jacari back home at 6:00 p.m. but didn’t return.
The child is believed to be in danger due to Jasmine Tyree’s past behavior.
Jacari is 2’0″ and weighs 26 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (614) 525-3365.
39.961176 -82.998794