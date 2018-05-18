Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Columbus boy

COLUMBUS- The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued an alert for a missing 2-year-old Columbus boy.

According to authorities, Jacari Woodley was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Thursday with his non-custodial mother. 28-year-old Jasmine Tyree was scheduled to bring Jacari back home at 6:00 p.m. but didn’t return.

The child is believed to be in danger due to Jasmine Tyree’s past behavior.

Jacari is 2’0″ and weighs 26 pounds.