Weather: One more dry day

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the stationary front drifting farther south, we can enjoy at least one more dry day, with only perhaps a brief, passing spritz or light shower south of US-Route 30 on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern rebounds on Friday and sticks around throughout intermittently through the weekend. Here is the future radar from Wednesday morning through midday Friday.

Remember though, that “unsettled” means that batches of showers and storms will NOT be continuous but timing them beyond 24 hours out is nearly impossible. Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: