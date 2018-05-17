VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint while getting out of her car in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Surveillance cameras were rolling as a woman was robbed at gunpoint while getting out of her car in Cleveland.

“We need a lot more patrol here,” said Maria Snider, who lives along West 32nd Street.

Snider’s neighbor was robbed at gunpoint back on April 6 while parking her car in the 3600 block of West 32nd Street.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects run up behind the victim’s van.

And as she and her daughter went to get out of the car, they pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect took the victim’s wallet and then both of them fled eastbound down Riverside.

“That’s scary to hear that. It is too close to home, it’s right down the street,” said Erica Ingram, who also lives along West 32nd Street.

The video shows two cars drive by moments after the robbery happened and police say they may possibly be involved.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police.