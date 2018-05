Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA TWP., Ohio -- A cement truck and a van collided in Medina Township Thursday morning, and it was all caught on video.

According to police, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fenn and Huffman roads right in front of the Medina Township trustee's office.

Surveillance video shows the cement truck clip the van and then overturn into the front yard of a home at the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their injuries.