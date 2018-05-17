Stow man shot by two masked men

STOW, Ohio– A man was shot inside his apartment in Stow early Thursday morning.

The victim told police two masked men entered his home on Ritchie Road. Police said they shot him while he tried to escape.

The victim went to Akron General Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Stow police did not learn about the incident until notified by Akron police. Officers searched the scene, but no suspects were found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stow Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-689-3784.