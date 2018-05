× RoverFest to include Shinedown, Machine Gun Kelly

LORAIN, Ohio– The lineup for the 10th annual RoverFest was announced on Thursday.

The music festival will be held at Black River Landing in Lorain on Saturday, July 21.

Acts include Shinedown, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Jon, Big Boi and All That Remains. This year, it’s hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer.

Tickets go on sale to the public on May 24 at 7 a.m.

