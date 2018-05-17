Queen of Hearts ticket sales start today — next drawing will have new rules, prizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tickets for the next Queen of Hearts drawing at Cleveland's Grayton Road Tavern will go on sale Thursday.

Sales were put on hold earlier this month amid an investigation by the state and county.

But the Ohio Attorney General's Office says the game follows a defined set of rules, and money held for a new jackpot is not done so for profit.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, May 23.

Last time around, the tavern's drawing went on for 50 weeks with the jackpot reaching $5.5 million before someone selected the number hiding the queen. About $550,000 was set aside as prize money for the next game.

There will be extra prizes this time around.

five winning tickets will be drawn each week.

If the first ticket doesn’t produce the Queen of Hearts, the person might still win $10,000 or even $20,000.

The next four tickets drawn will win cash prizes of $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000.

“It’s just more money giving back,” said Natale, “making it more exciting this time.”

Ticket kiosks have also been installed at the Grayton Road Tavern to make purchasing and filling them out faster and easier.

Tickets will also be sold at the Harry Buffalo restaurants in North Olmsted and Elyria and Hooley House in Mentor and Montrose.

More stories on the Grayton Road Tavern drawing here