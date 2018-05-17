Parents concerned about conditions of Cleveland park

CLEVELAND–The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating safety hazards at a Cleveland park.

Parents complained about conditions at Impett Park the West Park neighborhood.

Playground equipment has metal exposed with jagged edges from hard plastic broken off or ripped away, the gazebo has a gaping hole in the roof and there are hand rings missing from bars used for climbing.

Just feet away stands a new concession building constructed by the city and yet we found hazards where children play. Parents said they’ve raised concerns about this.

We’re asking city hall why more hasn’t been done to address the problems.