Missing: De’Angelo Latham

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

De'Angelo Latham, 18, was last seen on May 7 in Cleveland on Euclid Avenue.

He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and a gray shirt.

He is 5'10" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a moustache and beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3085.

