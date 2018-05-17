Mentor man called police to say he killed girlfriend, investigators say

MENTOR, Ohio– A Mentor man was arrested after police say he stabbed his girlfriend to death.

A man called police from a house on South Villa Marina Court in Mentor at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday and said he just killed his girlfriend.

The 38-year-old suspect surrendered to officers when they arrived. Police said the victim, a 35-year-old woman who lived at the house, had been assaulted and stabbed with a knife.

Her body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The suspect will be arraigned Friday morning in Mentor Municipal Court.

The Mentor Police Department did not release the name of victim or suspect.