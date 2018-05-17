‘Lord knew it was my last round’: Ohio 93-year-old makes first hole-in-one in 65 years of golfing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A 93-year-old Ohio man wrapped up his nearly seven decades of golfing with his first hole-in-one.

“I’d come close to some hole-in-ones, but this one was level on the green before it curved towards the hole and went in,” Ben Bender told the Zanesville Times Recorder. “I was in awe watching it. I played a few more holes, but my hips were hurting and I had to stop. It seemed the Lord knew this was my last round so he gave me a hole-in-one.”

Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He says he was in awe watching it, but then his hip started bothering him, forcing him to stop after a few more holes. He headed to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender says he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a 3 at one point.

He says he hates giving up the game, but knows he can’t play forever.