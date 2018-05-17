Hoping for a hot one? Here is your summer outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After the winter we had and the first part of spring, we thought summer would never arrive, but it's almost here!

So, our FOX 8 weather team looked into what this summer has in store.

Will it be stormy? Hot or not?

We found the severe weather threat will be near-normal, with the most active months being June and August.

As for 90-degree days, the average number is 10. It's expected we may get 5-9 this summer with the most in July.

**Watch our entire forecast in the video, above**

**Download the FOX 8 Weather app for a customized forecast**

**Get weather updates 24/7**