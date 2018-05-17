Free burritos for a year for first in line at new Moe’s Southwest Grill in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Like burritos?

You could win them free for a year this morning at the grand opening of a new Moe’s Southwest Grill location in Akron.

The new location opens at 1711 W. Market St., Suite 420, Akron, at 11 a.m. today.

The first 50 fans in line will get free burritos for a year. The prize entitles each winner to one burrito per week for a year at the Akron location.

Opening day will feature $5 burritos and a prize wheel for guests to spin and win various prizes.

