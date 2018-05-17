Fox Recipe Box: Colorful Quinoa Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s a perfect side dish for a summer barbecue or party and it also is a perfect recipe to incorporate all your favorites fresh vegetables.

Sonia ‘Vegan Vicki’ Steele is the owner of Urban Sweetness, an all vegan culinary service, and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson just how versatile quinoa is.

Click here to learn more about Urban Sweetness.

Colorful Quinoa Salad

1 cup quinoa (uncooked)

1 1/2 cup vegetable broth

1 cup spinach, coarsely chopped

1 cup peppers, 1/2 cup red and 1/2 cup yellow) seeded and diced

1 cup cucumbers, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 green onion, chopped

In medium saucepan, bring quinoa and broth to boil; cover. Turn to low heat and simmer for approximately 12-15 minutes or until quinoa is tender and broth is absorbed; Transfer quinoa into a medium bowl.

Stir spinach, peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, and green onion into quinoa. Toss with a light vinaigrette dressing and enjoy.

Easy Oil & Vinegar Dressing

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon agave nectar (more according to your taste)

Salt & pepper to taste