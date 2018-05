There’s a new Froot Loops flavor!

Kellogg’s Wild Berry Froot Loops, the brand’s first new flavor in 10 years, are now on store shelves.

According to Kelloggs, the cereal is a berry-inspired mix of red, blue and green loops along with a purple star.

The taste is described as being sweet and fruity, a perfect balance of tangy and sweet berry flavors that “create a cereal that will have fans going wild from the moment its delightful aroma tickles their nose.”

