× Ex-basketball coach at Akron high school arrested on sexual battery charge

AKRON, Ohio– A former basketball coach at an Akron high school was arrested on Thursday.

Jessica Saffold, 28, of Chagrin Falls, was charged with sexual battery and taken to the Summit County Jail.

She was the girls basketball coach at Firestone Community Learning Center during the 2015-2016 school year.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said Saffold had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Firestone Community Learning Center, located on Castle Boulevard, is one of nine high schools in the Akron Public School District.