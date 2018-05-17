× Contractor robbed at gunpoint by man wearing helmet, goggles in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.

Police say at 5:46 p.m. on Thursday, they received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of Auto Nation at the corner of Center Ridge and Clague roads.

A contractor was approached by a man who brandished a gun and robbed the victim of an unknown amount of money. There were no reported injuries.

Police have given the following description of the suspect: a white or Hispanic male, about 6′, wearing a dark hoodie and a paintball-type protective helmet and goggles.

The suspect ran off after the robbery. No one has been arrested at this time.