Cleveland police: Bomb squad called after grenades found with pins in them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Division of Police Bomb Squad is investigating after a man found grenades with pins in them, police said.

Police say the grenades were found in the 3900 block of East 146th Street.

Earlier this afternoon the bomb squad responded to Superior Avenue and East 52nd Street, where a suspicious package was left on top of a mailbox. The scene was later cleared.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.