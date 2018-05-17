× Cleveland Browns selected for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ report says

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns will be featured on on this season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” ESPN reported on Thursday.

The official announcement will come later in the day, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The documentary TV show, which started in 2001, follows one NFL team through training camp.

Only six teams were eligible for “Hard Knocks” this summer. Teams are exempt if they have a first-year head coach, have made the playoffs the last two seasons or have appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the past 10 years.

Obviously, the Browns did meet any of those requirements with one win in two seasons and head coach Hue Jackson entering his third year. But the plot of Cleveland trying to turn things around was too good for NFL Films and HBO to ignore.

The Browns have two first round draft picks, in the form of Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and Northeast Ohio native Denzel Ward. Add on a few veterans from free agency, like quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Carlos Hyde, and it’s pretty much a new team.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here