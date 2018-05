Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio-- A Chardon Local Schools bus caught on fire at the district's bus garage Thursday morning.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The spare bus was completely destroyed and a second was significantly damaged. Another maintenance vehicle was also affected by fire and heat.

"Since the affected buses were spares, the transportation of our students has not been impacted by the fire," superintendent Michael Hanlon said in a news release on Thursday.