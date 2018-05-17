× Black bear sighting reported in Pepper Pike

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio– It’s been a busy week for black bears in Northeast Ohio.

A black bear was spotted on Bremerton Road in Pepper Pike Thursday morning, the police department said.

Landscapers told officers they arrived to cut the grass and noticed the small bear in the backyard. Once the bear saw the workers, it ran into the woods.

On Sunday, a bear was seen on a security camera on Steepleview Drive in Hudson.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the black bear population in the state is between 50 and 100.

The following steps can help deter the animals from hanging out in your backyard:

Bird feeders and other wildlife feed: Remove feeders, including hummingbird and suet feeders.

Trash receptacles: Store your garbage either in a garage or a secure container.

Pet foods: Keep pet foods inside, especially at night.

Grease from grills: Clean out grease traps after each use; store grill in garage or shed.

Secure beehives: Place electric fencing around beehives.

Crops: Pick fruit from berry bushes as soon as possible; scare bears out of agriculture fields as soon as damage occurs.

ODNR said it does not relocate bears just because there is one in an area.

More stories on black bears here