Woman catches man recording her in bathroom at Punch Bowl Social in Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A creepy encounter turns into a harrowing ordeal when a young woman catches a man video recording her in the bathroom at Punch Bowl Social located on the East Bank of the Flats.

Cleveland police are searching for the suspected voyeur who was caught red-handed Tuesday night by the 24-year-old woman who was out with friends.

Around 10:30 p.m., she went to use the restroom and immediately got a bad feeling when she saw “men’s bowling shoes” in the stall next door.

According to Cleveland police, because she was feeling nervous she kept looking around the stall, and noticed a black iPhone being held over the stall wall recording her from behind.

The woman began to swat at the cellphone and it fell to the floor.

She then ran out of the stall and grabbed the suspect by his neck and was trying to drag him over to bar employees to report him.

Unfortunately, police say, the man got away and was least seen near W. 10th Street and Front Street, but he left a crucial clue behind.

A manager at Punch Bowl Social discovered the man's credit card that he was using for a bar tab.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect and are now looking for him.

Wednesday night, there was no comment from Punch Bowl Social.