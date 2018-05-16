Video: Black bear spotted wandering through Hudson neighborhood

HUDSON, Ohio — The city of Hudson is reminding the community to bear-proof their yards after a black bear was spotted on a security camera this week.

According to the city’s website, the bear was seen on Steepleview Drive May 13. The bear is tagged, and according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, is traveling through Hudson from Pennsylvania.

The city says:

“It is common for young black bears to travel great distances in search of new habitat, and they travel through Hudson every year without causing a problem. They usually move out of the area quickly. While they’re here, it’s best to bear-proof your yard to discourage them from hanging around. ”

Earlier this week, FOX 8 viewer Debbie Simmons-Pfautz sent video of a curious bear roaming around her backyard Saturday night on Mennonite Road in Mantua.

