Turkey spotted strolling through Tremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood constantly welcomes visitors to its restaurants and art galleries. But there was an unusual tourist strolling the streets recently.

A turkey was spotted walking on Brayton Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, there are about 200,000 turkeys in the state. While they are found in all 88 of Ohio's counties, their population is considered low in Cuyahoga County.

Turkey nesting season runs from mid-April through mid-June with peak hatching happening from mid-May through June.