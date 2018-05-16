× Teen accused of killing elderly Wadsworth woman to be tried as adult

WADSWORTH, Ohio– The Wadsworth High School student accused of killing a 98-year-old woman will be tried as an adult.

The 17-year-old is charged with aggravated murder, murder, burglary and abuse of a corpse. He appeared in Medina County Juvenile Court on Wednesday for a hearing, where his bond was set at $1 million.

Until the case is officially in adult court, the judge asked his name not be used.

A relative reported Margaret M. Douglas missing on April 9. Police said officers checked her house on Portage Street, but did not find her. They returned later in the day and located the woman’s body hidden under clothes in a closet.

Investigators said the suspect, a junior at Wadsworth High School, lives in the same neighborhood. Although he did not have a relationship with the victim, police said it’s possible he knew she lived alone after the death of her husband in 2000.

The teen already has a criminal history, including a carjacking that happened the day before Douglas’ body was found. He’s also accused of breaking into cars and a construction site.

