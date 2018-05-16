Robinson Community Learning Center PTA President arrested for stealing funds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON - The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the president of an elementary school PTA has been arrested on theft charges.

Darleene Nichols, 31, of Akron, was arrested and charged Tuesday. Police say she was issued a summons and is due in court Thursday.

Police say Nichols is accused of taking more than $2,000 from the Robinson Community Learning Center PTA account.

We went to Nichols house but were told she would not be home for a week.

Officials say since the money was taken they may not have enough money for the children to attend an end of the year field trip to the zoo.

A teacher and others are still trying to raise additional funds.