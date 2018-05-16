Parma man accused of killing 18-month-old son to appear in court

PARMA, Ohio– A Parma man accused of killing his young son will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Shorter, 41, faces one count of aggravated murder for the death of 18-month-old Nicholas Lawrence Shorter. The case remains under investigation and more charges are possible.

The suspect was released from MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was under police guard, Tuesday night. His hearing is set for 4 p.m. in Parma Municipal Court.

Shorter walked into the lobby of the Parma police station on Saturday and told the officer he wanted to turn himself in for an, “attempted murder, suicide.” Police said he had self-inflicted cuts on both wrists and a self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.

He told officers his son was in his car parked in the visitor’s parking lot. Police found the boy in trunk of the car. He was unresponsive, not breathing and appeared to have been stabbed in the chest, according to Parma police.

The toddler was taken to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There is now a GoFundMe account in Nicholas’ name. It’s already raised more than $13,000.

