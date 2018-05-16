One more dry day in store for us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND

With the stationary front drifting farther south, we can enjoy at least one more dry day, with only perhaps a brief, passing spritz or light shower south of US-Route 30 on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern rebounds on Friday and sticks around throughout intermittently through the weekend. Remember though, that “unsettled” means that batches of showers and storms will NOT be continuous but timing them beyond 24 hours out is nearly impossible.