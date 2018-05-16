Missing: James Egan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

James Egan is 65 and was last seen on East 30th Street in Cleveland. That was on May 5.

James is 6'3" tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3085.

