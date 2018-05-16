× Man in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by Jeep in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A man using a motorized wheelchair was hit by a car on Cleveland’s west side Wednesday morning.

It happened at Walton Avenue and Fulton Road at about 8 a.m.

The Cleveland Division of Police said a Ford Focus was making a left turn from the southbound lane on Fulton. That’s when it hit the side of a Jeep, traveling north. Police said the Jeep spun and hit the man in the wheelchair, who was stationary.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The case will be sent to the city prosecutor’s office once the investigation is complete.