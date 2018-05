Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's time to plant your garden! AJ Petitti and his team showed Fox 8's Scott Sabol the steps to take to make sure your garden is healthy and ready to start producing.

AJ Petitti also kicked up another season of Flowerbombing. If you know someone who is in need of a little extra cheer, click here to nominate them to be Flowerbombed by Petitti Garden Centers.

