Is there a doctor in the house? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams says he gave assistance to someone on a Delta Air Lines jet headed Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.

On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist! pic.twitter.com/N9HdY3py6G — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) May 16, 2018

Adams tweeted the call went out requesting a doctor. He didn’t give details about the emergency, but says the person is now doing well and like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman confirmed the tweet came from Adams.

Adams, an anesthesiologist, was traveling to Mississippi ahead of public events Thursday, including a panel discussion on opioid abuse.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant later tweeted back: “Nice job, Dr. Adams!”

Nice job, Dr. Adams! I look forward to seeing you tomorrow at @UMMCnews. https://t.co/FuLzRrQox8 — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) May 16, 2018