I TEAM: Exclusive pictures from investigation into Lake Erie plane crash

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive pictures from the investigation into a plane crash into Lake Erie that killed 6 people. We’ve learned the National Transportation Safety Board may be getting close to revealing the cause of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration released hundreds of photos to the I TEAM after a records request showing what crews pulled from the water.

You see some of the plane mangled, other sections ripped apart, and others shredded. The photos raise new questions about a violent collision as that plane hit the water.

The crash happened in December of 2016. Pilot John Fleming took off from Burke-Lakefront. His plane quickly disappeared from radar. No one survived. There had been no sign of trouble as that pilot took to the air.

While the pictures show some parts of the plane left twisted, they show other parts broken off.: a wing, the nose, and antenna.

Other photos from inside the plane show pilot controls, seats, pieces of cabinets and tables, even ID badges for the pilot.

The pictures released to the I TEAM give us a new look at what happened. But, they don’t give any answers to the questions surrounding what caused that plane to go down in the lake. However, we may not have to wait much longer. We`ve learned the National Transportation Safety Board could release its findings in the coming weeks.

Investigators did recover the cockpit voice recorder and the flight recorder. They could provide critical information about what happened in the final moments before the crash.

So, a year and a half after the crash, there’s still mystery. But the photos shed new light on what happened and why there were no survivors.

