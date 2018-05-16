Have you seen her? Mansfield police ask for help locating missing 17-year-old girl

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating Haley Gentry.

According to police, the 17-year-old left her home on May 7 without permission and was last seen around 3 p.m. on that date in the area of Maple Street.

Haley is 5’4″ and 130 lbs. She has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with “Tapout” written on it, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Mansfield police at (419) 522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller Major Crimes Unit at (419) 755-9758.